4428 Orchard Gate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Great location! Gorgeous home in Plano & excellent Frisco ISD w fabulous floor plan. Very well maintenance! Circle drive way, covered entry, private auto gate in large back yard w stone flower bed, 8ft.fence. Wood floor throughout, 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Large family room w two story high ceiling. Study w closet can be bedroom. Media room downstairs can be office or guest room. Large dining room w big windows. Amazing chef's kitchen w a huge island, granite, gas cooktop, double oven, many cabinets, large breakfast can access to covered patio. Master suite w he&she closet. Split bedrooms. Large game room. Walk to greenbelt & community pool. Minutes to schools, easy access to 121, toll ways and shopping area.