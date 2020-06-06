All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
4428 Orchard Gate Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:40 AM

4428 Orchard Gate Drive

4428 Orchard Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Orchard Gate Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great location! Gorgeous home in Plano & excellent Frisco ISD w fabulous floor plan. Very well maintenance! Circle drive way, covered entry, private auto gate in large back yard w stone flower bed, 8ft.fence. Wood floor throughout, 4 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Large family room w two story high ceiling. Study w closet can be bedroom. Media room downstairs can be office or guest room. Large dining room w big windows. Amazing chef's kitchen w a huge island, granite, gas cooktop, double oven, many cabinets, large breakfast can access to covered patio. Master suite w he&she closet. Split bedrooms. Large game room. Walk to greenbelt & community pool. Minutes to schools, easy access to 121, toll ways and shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have any available units?
4428 Orchard Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have?
Some of 4428 Orchard Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Orchard Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Orchard Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Orchard Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Orchard Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 Orchard Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

