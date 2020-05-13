All apartments in Plano
4421 Maize Drive

Location

4421 Maize Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Good location with ton of nice features. Walk thru the front door of this beautiful home and be greeted by acres of gleaming wood floor and an open and spacious floor plan with tons of living space. Enjoy tons of natural light from expansive windows. Game room upstairs has huge storage closet. Recent updates crude Sherwin Williams Paint, wood floors, upstairs carpet professionally steam-leaned, tile floors steam-cleaned, new light fixtures in living room, breakfast room, entry and ceiling fan in family room, new gas stove, oven and vent hood, new water heater. Enjoy the backyard, board-on-board privacy fence, patio and fresh landscaping. Plano West senior high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Maize Drive have any available units?
4421 Maize Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Maize Drive have?
Some of 4421 Maize Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Maize Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Maize Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Maize Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Maize Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4421 Maize Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Maize Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 Maize Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Maize Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Maize Drive have a pool?
No, 4421 Maize Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Maize Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 Maize Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Maize Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Maize Drive has units with dishwashers.

