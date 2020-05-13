4421 Maize Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Good location with ton of nice features. Walk thru the front door of this beautiful home and be greeted by acres of gleaming wood floor and an open and spacious floor plan with tons of living space. Enjoy tons of natural light from expansive windows. Game room upstairs has huge storage closet. Recent updates crude Sherwin Williams Paint, wood floors, upstairs carpet professionally steam-leaned, tile floors steam-cleaned, new light fixtures in living room, breakfast room, entry and ceiling fan in family room, new gas stove, oven and vent hood, new water heater. Enjoy the backyard, board-on-board privacy fence, patio and fresh landscaping. Plano West senior high school.