All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4409 Jenkins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4409 Jenkins Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:27 PM

4409 Jenkins Drive

4409 Jenkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4409 Jenkins Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great great location for excellent schools. Close to Corporate campuses, main medical facilities, stonebriar Mall. hardwood floor, split bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vent hood and smoke detector. Separate bath and shower in Master bath. gas cooktop, Two car garage with remote controllers. Island Kitchen. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move-in . To qualify, need pay stub to show 3 times of rent income, copy of driver's license, TAR form completed and signed. 45 dollar app fee per applicant over age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Jenkins Drive have any available units?
4409 Jenkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Jenkins Drive have?
Some of 4409 Jenkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Jenkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Jenkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Jenkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Jenkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4409 Jenkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Jenkins Drive offers parking.
Does 4409 Jenkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Jenkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Jenkins Drive have a pool?
No, 4409 Jenkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Jenkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 Jenkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Jenkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Jenkins Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District