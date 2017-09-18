4409 Jenkins Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great great location for excellent schools. Close to Corporate campuses, main medical facilities, stonebriar Mall. hardwood floor, split bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vent hood and smoke detector. Separate bath and shower in Master bath. gas cooktop, Two car garage with remote controllers. Island Kitchen. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move-in . To qualify, need pay stub to show 3 times of rent income, copy of driver's license, TAR form completed and signed. 45 dollar app fee per applicant over age of 18.