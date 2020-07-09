All apartments in Plano
4405 Lone Rock Court

4405 Lone Rock Court
Location

4405 Lone Rock Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific home on cul-­de-­sac street. Abundant natural light, open kitchen with island, recently installed granite counters in kitchen, two living and dining areas, large closets. Nice backyard and patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Lone Rock Court have any available units?
4405 Lone Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Lone Rock Court have?
Some of 4405 Lone Rock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Lone Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Lone Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Lone Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Lone Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4405 Lone Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Lone Rock Court offers parking.
Does 4405 Lone Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Lone Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Lone Rock Court have a pool?
No, 4405 Lone Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Lone Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 4405 Lone Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Lone Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Lone Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

