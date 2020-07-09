4405 Lone Rock Court

Terrific home on cul-de-sac street. Abundant natural light, open kitchen with island, recently installed granite counters in kitchen, two living and dining areas, large closets. Nice backyard and patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
