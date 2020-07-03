All apartments in Plano
4404 Avebury Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM

4404 Avebury Drive

4404 Avebury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Avebury Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Awesome home with hardwood flooring, island kitchen with granite countertops, large master suite downstairs with separate shower, study and game room, close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Avebury Drive have any available units?
4404 Avebury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Avebury Drive have?
Some of 4404 Avebury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Avebury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Avebury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Avebury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Avebury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4404 Avebury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Avebury Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Avebury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Avebury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Avebury Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Avebury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Avebury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Avebury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Avebury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Avebury Drive has units with dishwashers.

