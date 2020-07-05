4400 Barnsley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Ready Now! Great location in Plano TX with PISD with Plano West Senior High. PISD: Hightower Elementary!

This Home is Ready for a Quick Move-in. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 3 car garage.

Open floor plan, granite at kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Large formals, beautiful hardwoods and stone flooring. Over sized master at first floor, updated bath (granite, seamless glass shower, fixtures & hardware.)

Energy efficient. Recently replaced high seer HVAC & roof, extra insulation, attic ventilation, utility room and covered patio.

4400 Barnsley is Centrally located within short distance from Schools, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Malls and major employers. $45 application fee per adult.