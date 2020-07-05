All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4400 Barnsley Drive

4400 Barnsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Barnsley Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Ready Now! Great location in Plano TX with PISD with Plano West Senior High. PISD: Hightower Elementary!
This Home is Ready for a Quick Move-in. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 3 car garage.
Open floor plan, granite at kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Large formals, beautiful hardwoods and stone flooring. Over sized master at first floor, updated bath (granite, seamless glass shower, fixtures & hardware.)
Energy efficient. Recently replaced high seer HVAC & roof, extra insulation, attic ventilation, utility room and covered patio.
4400 Barnsley is Centrally located within short distance from Schools, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Malls and major employers. $45 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Barnsley Drive have any available units?
4400 Barnsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Barnsley Drive have?
Some of 4400 Barnsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Barnsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Barnsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Barnsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Barnsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4400 Barnsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Barnsley Drive offers parking.
Does 4400 Barnsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Barnsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Barnsley Drive have a pool?
No, 4400 Barnsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Barnsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Barnsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Barnsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Barnsley Drive has units with dishwashers.

