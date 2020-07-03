4333 Ridge Point Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in wonderful family neighborhood within short walking distance to Borchardt Elementary!! Upgraded three years ago with new paint inside and out, granite counter tops, C-tile; carpet, new SS appliances, wood floors. Master bath was also remodeled with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Current residents moving by the end of June. Easy access to Coit Road and Hwy. 121. Enjoy the summer and community pool, meet your neighbors and get moved in for the new school year!!