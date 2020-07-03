All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4333 Ridge Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4333 Ridge Point Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:57 AM

4333 Ridge Point Lane

4333 Ridge Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4333 Ridge Point Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home in wonderful family neighborhood within short walking distance to Borchardt Elementary!! Upgraded three years ago with new paint inside and out, granite counter tops, C-tile; carpet, new SS appliances, wood floors. Master bath was also remodeled with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Current residents moving by the end of June. Easy access to Coit Road and Hwy. 121. Enjoy the summer and community pool, meet your neighbors and get moved in for the new school year!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have any available units?
4333 Ridge Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have?
Some of 4333 Ridge Point Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Ridge Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Ridge Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Ridge Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Ridge Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane offer parking?
No, 4333 Ridge Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Ridge Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4333 Ridge Point Lane has a pool.
Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 4333 Ridge Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Ridge Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Ridge Point Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District