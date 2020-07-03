All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4309 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4309 Country Club Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:22 PM

4309 Country Club Drive

4309 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4309 Country Club Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOLS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK AND POND!! This Charming and well maintained one story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas alone with a rear entry 2 car garage. Open entry with 12 inch tile that run from from door to back door, wood flooring in dining room, chair rail and picture frame moulding in both formal areas. Kitchen includes granite c-tops, tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel undermont sink, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets with over 29 doors and drawers. Secondary bedrooms are split from master bedroom. Nice treed backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Country Club Drive have any available units?
4309 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 4309 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4309 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 4309 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 4309 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District