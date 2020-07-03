All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4305 country club dr

4305 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Country Club Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY 4 BDRS 2.5 BTHS 2 CAR GARAGE - Property Id: 175005

!!! MOVE-IN READY !!! !!! MOVE-IN READY !!! !!! MOVE-IN READY !!!

Beautiful home in the highly sought after Country Club neighborhood in a Golf Course setting.

Location, Location, Location! Location, Location!

This family-friendly neighborhood home

has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths 2 Car Garage

New roof, New AC unit with a Radiant Barrier in the attic lowers utility bills,

new sprinkler System there is a patio which is very private PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.

The property is minutes from Park and Cycling trail and Shopping center, dining and culture.

The Los Rios Country Club Features:

Club House, Playground, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails and much more.

PLANO ISD Schools :-

Dooley Elementary School
Meadows Elementary School
Armstrong Middle School
Plano East Senior High School

PETS ALLOWED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $ 499 EACH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175005p
Property Id 175005

(RLNE5327041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 country club dr have any available units?
4305 country club dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 country club dr have?
Some of 4305 country club dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 country club dr currently offering any rent specials?
4305 country club dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 country club dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 country club dr is pet friendly.
Does 4305 country club dr offer parking?
Yes, 4305 country club dr offers parking.
Does 4305 country club dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 country club dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 country club dr have a pool?
No, 4305 country club dr does not have a pool.
Does 4305 country club dr have accessible units?
No, 4305 country club dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 country club dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 country club dr has units with dishwashers.

