4305 country club dr

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

MOVE-IN READY 4 BDRS 2.5 BTHS 2 CAR GARAGE - Property Id: 175005



Beautiful home in the highly sought after Country Club neighborhood in a Golf Course setting.



Location, Location, Location! Location, Location!



This family-friendly neighborhood home



has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths 2 Car Garage



New roof, New AC unit with a Radiant Barrier in the attic lowers utility bills,



new sprinkler System there is a patio which is very private PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.



The property is minutes from Park and Cycling trail and Shopping center, dining and culture.



The Los Rios Country Club Features:



Club House, Playground, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails and much more.



PLANO ISD Schools :-



Dooley Elementary School

Meadows Elementary School

Armstrong Middle School

Plano East Senior High School



PETS ALLOWED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $ 499 EACH

Property Id 175005



