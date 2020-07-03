4305 country club dr

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY 4 BDRS 2.5 BTHS 2 CAR GARAGE - Property Id: 175005
!!! MOVE-IN READY !!! !!! MOVE-IN READY !!! !!! MOVE-IN READY !!!
Beautiful home in the highly sought after Country Club neighborhood in a Golf Course setting.
Location, Location, Location! Location, Location!
This family-friendly neighborhood home
has 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths 2 Car Garage
New roof, New AC unit with a Radiant Barrier in the attic lowers utility bills,
new sprinkler System there is a patio which is very private PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.
The property is minutes from Park and Cycling trail and Shopping center, dining and culture.
The Los Rios Country Club Features:
Club House, Playground, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails and much more.
PLANO ISD Schools :-
Dooley Elementary School
Meadows Elementary School
Armstrong Middle School
Plano East Senior High School
PETS ALLOWED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $ 499 EACH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175005p
Property Id 175005
(RLNE5327041)