4237 Creekstone Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in ready!! Sought after Plano ISD. Walking distance to greenbelt. Well-maintained house. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tiled floor, tiled backsplash smooth top stove, black appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves, tiled floor! Large backyard! Great school and location with easy access to major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat. Minimum credit score 650, income at least 3 x rent.