All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4237 Creekstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4237 Creekstone Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:23 AM

4237 Creekstone Drive

4237 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4237 Creekstone Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready!! Sought after Plano ISD. Walking distance to greenbelt. Well-maintained house. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tiled floor, tiled backsplash smooth top stove, black appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves, tiled floor! Large backyard! Great school and location with easy access to major highways!! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat. Minimum credit score 650, income at least 3 x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
4237 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 4237 Creekstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 Creekstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4237 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4237 Creekstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4237 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4237 Creekstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4237 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 Creekstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District