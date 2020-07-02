4213 Tallulah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A luxury two-story Townhome with 2 car garage and private fenced in areas located in prestigious Plano ISD. The convenient location just off of Highway 75 and 190 offers residents a multitude of activities such as a variety of shopping centers; numerous recreational areas and golf courses; and elegant to fast dining. A master-planned neighborhood with all the amenities you’d expect from resort living. HOA covers patio mowing 2x a month as well as overall grounds maintenance. Premium Lot, unobstructed views, Over sized patio and Hardwood all throughout 1st floor.