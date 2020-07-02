All apartments in Plano
4213 Tallulah Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

4213 Tallulah Drive

4213 Tallulah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Tallulah Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A luxury two-story Townhome with 2 car garage and private fenced in areas located in prestigious Plano ISD. The convenient location just off of Highway 75 and 190 offers residents a multitude of activities such as a variety of shopping centers; numerous recreational areas and golf courses; and elegant to fast dining. A master-planned neighborhood with all the amenities you’d expect from resort living. HOA covers patio mowing 2x a month as well as overall grounds maintenance. Premium Lot, unobstructed views, Over sized patio and Hardwood all throughout 1st floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Tallulah Drive have any available units?
4213 Tallulah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Tallulah Drive have?
Some of 4213 Tallulah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Tallulah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Tallulah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Tallulah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Tallulah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4213 Tallulah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Tallulah Drive offers parking.
Does 4213 Tallulah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Tallulah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Tallulah Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 Tallulah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Tallulah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Tallulah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Tallulah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Tallulah Drive has units with dishwashers.

