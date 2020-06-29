All apartments in Plano
420 Texas Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:59 AM

420 Texas Drive

420 Texas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 Texas Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plano modern contemporary town home built in 2017 is conveniently located near PGBT and HWY 75 and close to shopping and restaurants Rodeo Goat and Flying Fish. Features two master bedrooms both located upstairs as well as a separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Refrigerator included in kitchen as well. Washer and Dryer Included. Electric car charging ports inside 2 car garage. $1500 security deposit for a limited time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Texas Drive have any available units?
420 Texas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Texas Drive have?
Some of 420 Texas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Texas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Texas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Texas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Texas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 420 Texas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Texas Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Texas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Texas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Texas Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Texas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Texas Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Texas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Texas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Texas Drive has units with dishwashers.

