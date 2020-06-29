All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 417 Harmon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
417 Harmon Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

417 Harmon Drive

417 Harmon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 Harmon Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Location!! Location! Location!!Brand New ,Bright and Open, Modern Townhome, Adjacent to Greenbelt, Upgraded Tile floors, Granite countertop, close to HWY 75 and 190, Few minutes to State Farm ,BCBS offices and Telecom Corridor,10 mins to UTD,10 mins to Groceries Central Market, Walmart, Tom Thumb ,5 mins to FRY's and close to many restaurants and Collin Creek Mall and community walking trail. Refrigerator and Washer,Dryer are Included and ready for new Tenants to start immediately!! Hurry will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Harmon Drive have any available units?
417 Harmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Harmon Drive have?
Some of 417 Harmon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Harmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Harmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Harmon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Harmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 417 Harmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Harmon Drive offers parking.
Does 417 Harmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Harmon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Harmon Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Harmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Harmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Harmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Harmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Harmon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District