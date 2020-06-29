417 Harmon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Location!! Location! Location!!Brand New ,Bright and Open, Modern Townhome, Adjacent to Greenbelt, Upgraded Tile floors, Granite countertop, close to HWY 75 and 190, Few minutes to State Farm ,BCBS offices and Telecom Corridor,10 mins to UTD,10 mins to Groceries Central Market, Walmart, Tom Thumb ,5 mins to FRY's and close to many restaurants and Collin Creek Mall and community walking trail. Refrigerator and Washer,Dryer are Included and ready for new Tenants to start immediately!! Hurry will not last long!!