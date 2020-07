Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious West Plano home with 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms conveniently located at Coit and Legacy. This home has wood floors in the living room, dining room and den which also has a gas fireplace. Open to the family room is a spacious kitchen with an island. The lovely, private backyard has a large covered patio with plenty room for entertaining.