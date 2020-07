Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Spacious W Plano open floor plan home on cul-de-sac. 1-bedroom study with full bath downstairs, master, game room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors in living, stairs and split formals. New carpet in all upstairs rooms, remodeled master bath with x large shower and dual vanities. Bright kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in desk. New AC, with privacy fence and cozy backyard with pergola and shed. Exemplary schools.