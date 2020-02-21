All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

4112 Wind Dance Circle

4112 Wind Dance Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Wind Dance Circle, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautifully updated in desirable Hickory Ridge neighborhood home with top-rated Frisco ISD! NEW roof & gutters, NEW tank-less water heater, NEW SS appliances, freshly painted, butlers pantry island kitchen, granite counter tops, fashionable stone fireplace with gas logs. This home is MOVE IN READY with open floorplan, neutral décor, Game or Media room, study with French doors. Great curb appeal with front 3+car garage and floored attic storage. Low maintenance garden yard perfect for busy people. Bay window in master bedroom with a window in closet. BOB fence with steel posts. Walk to exemplary school, community pool, jogging trails & park. Moments away from 121 & Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have any available units?
4112 Wind Dance Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have?
Some of 4112 Wind Dance Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Wind Dance Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Wind Dance Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Wind Dance Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Wind Dance Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Wind Dance Circle offers parking.
Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Wind Dance Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4112 Wind Dance Circle has a pool.
Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have accessible units?
No, 4112 Wind Dance Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Wind Dance Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Wind Dance Circle has units with dishwashers.

