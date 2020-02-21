4112 Wind Dance Circle

Amenities

Beautifully updated in desirable Hickory Ridge neighborhood home with top-rated Frisco ISD! NEW roof & gutters, NEW tank-less water heater, NEW SS appliances, freshly painted, butlers pantry island kitchen, granite counter tops, fashionable stone fireplace with gas logs. This home is MOVE IN READY with open floorplan, neutral décor, Game or Media room, study with French doors. Great curb appeal with front 3+car garage and floored attic storage. Low maintenance garden yard perfect for busy people. Bay window in master bedroom with a window in closet. BOB fence with steel posts. Walk to exemplary school, community pool, jogging trails & park. Moments away from 121 & Tollway.