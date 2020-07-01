4112 Hedgerow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom garden home with a white picket fence. Property overlooks a beautiful park with lots of trees, park benches and a gazebo. Kitchen features marble counters, white cabinets, custom tile, and an attached dining area with built in bench seating. Private upstairs master suite features lots of natural light and an updated bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Nicely landscaped side yard and fenced front yard offer lots of space to entertain. Garage features a large storage area. Just minutes from DNT and Downtown Plano. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Robinson Middle and Gulledge Elementary. Bring your picky clients!