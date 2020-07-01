All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4112 Hedgerow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4112 Hedgerow Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

4112 Hedgerow Drive

4112 Hedgerow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4112 Hedgerow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom garden home with a white picket fence. Property overlooks a beautiful park with lots of trees, park benches and a gazebo. Kitchen features marble counters, white cabinets, custom tile, and an attached dining area with built in bench seating. Private upstairs master suite features lots of natural light and an updated bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Nicely landscaped side yard and fenced front yard offer lots of space to entertain. Garage features a large storage area. Just minutes from DNT and Downtown Plano. Walking distance to highly rated schools including Robinson Middle and Gulledge Elementary. Bring your picky clients!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have any available units?
4112 Hedgerow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have?
Some of 4112 Hedgerow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Hedgerow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Hedgerow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Hedgerow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Hedgerow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Hedgerow Drive offers parking.
Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Hedgerow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have a pool?
No, 4112 Hedgerow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4112 Hedgerow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Hedgerow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Hedgerow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District