Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4108 Oxlea Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4108 Oxlea Drive
4108 Oxlea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4108 Oxlea Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story house located in a quite neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths. Close to awarding winning schools, stores and etc. Spacious kitchen with granite countercops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive have any available units?
4108 Oxlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4108 Oxlea Drive have?
Some of 4108 Oxlea Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4108 Oxlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Oxlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Oxlea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Oxlea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Oxlea Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Oxlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Oxlea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Oxlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Oxlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Oxlea Drive has units with dishwashers.
