All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4104 Forbes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4104 Forbes Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

4104 Forbes Drive

4104 Forbes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4104 Forbes Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Custom home with 3 car oversized garage which fits Texas size trucks AND additional parking for RV and or boat with pull thru paved parking from alley to street. No HOA, huge lot on cul-de-sac with 8 foot board on board cedar fence. It has it all from smart automation to custom cabinetry, solid wood floors and large outdoor patio and upper deck. Huge game room and media room or Mother-in-law suite with its own private full bath. Master suite has a wing of its own and features a sitting area, fireplace, master bath with dual head shower, whirlpool tub, 10 foot ceiling closet with his and hers built in dressers. Study has built in bookshelves, file cabinets and full size safe. Open to short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Forbes Drive have any available units?
4104 Forbes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Forbes Drive have?
Some of 4104 Forbes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Forbes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Forbes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Forbes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Forbes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4104 Forbes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Forbes Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Forbes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Forbes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Forbes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Forbes Drive has a pool.
Does 4104 Forbes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Forbes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Forbes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Forbes Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District