4104 Aldenham Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

4104 Aldenham Drive

4104 Aldenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Aldenham Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 2,125 SqFt Home in Stonehaven Place, Convenient North Plano Location Just Minutes from Shopps at Legacy, Restaurants, Parks, Shopping in Award-Winning Plano ISD Schools! JUST Updated July 2019 with Modern Gray Interior w-White Trim, White Kitchen Cabinets, New Interior Paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, New Charcoal Gray Carpet in Bedrooms, Lighting, Landscaping, Gutters, New Expoxy Garage Floor, More! Features 3 Bedrooms+2 Living Areas (2nd is Ideal Office-Study-Play Rm)+Formal Dining Rm+Double-Sided Fireplace in Family Rm Connecting to Wonderful Sunroom w-Wall of Windows overlooking Private Fenced in Backyard w-Covered Patio! (One Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Aldenham Drive have any available units?
4104 Aldenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Aldenham Drive have?
Some of 4104 Aldenham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Aldenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Aldenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Aldenham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Aldenham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Aldenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Aldenham Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Aldenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Aldenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Aldenham Drive have a pool?
No, 4104 Aldenham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Aldenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Aldenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Aldenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Aldenham Drive has units with dishwashers.

