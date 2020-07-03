4104 Aldenham Drive

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 2,125 SqFt Home in Stonehaven Place, Convenient North Plano Location Just Minutes from Shopps at Legacy, Restaurants, Parks, Shopping in Award-Winning Plano ISD Schools! JUST Updated July 2019 with Modern Gray Interior w-White Trim, White Kitchen Cabinets, New Interior Paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, New Charcoal Gray Carpet in Bedrooms, Lighting, Landscaping, Gutters, New Expoxy Garage Floor, More! Features 3 Bedrooms+2 Living Areas (2nd is Ideal Office-Study-Play Rm)+Formal Dining Rm+Double-Sided Fireplace in Family Rm Connecting to Wonderful Sunroom w-Wall of Windows overlooking Private Fenced in Backyard w-Covered Patio! (One Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis only)