4104 Aldenham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 2,125 SqFt Home in Stonehaven Place, Convenient North Plano Location Just Minutes from Shopps at Legacy, Restaurants, Parks, Shopping in Award-Winning Plano ISD Schools! JUST Updated July 2019 with Modern Gray Interior w-White Trim, White Kitchen Cabinets, New Interior Paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, New Charcoal Gray Carpet in Bedrooms, Lighting, Landscaping, Gutters, New Expoxy Garage Floor, More! Features 3 Bedrooms+2 Living Areas (2nd is Ideal Office-Study-Play Rm)+Formal Dining Rm+Double-Sided Fireplace in Family Rm Connecting to Wonderful Sunroom w-Wall of Windows overlooking Private Fenced in Backyard w-Covered Patio! (One Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis only)