All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4033 Lonesome Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4033 Lonesome Trail
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:22 AM

4033 Lonesome Trail

4033 Lonesome Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4033 Lonesome Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease in top-rated Plano ISD! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & UPDATED, 1 story, ready for immediate move in! Updates include fresh paint, carpet, both bathrooms, stainless steel refrigerator, and new stove. Ideal split bedroom floor plan with large, open living area and fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Private, fenced backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Rear-entry garage. Quiet neighborhood, close to all of Plano's shopping, dining and activities. Convenient access to US-75. Lawn service is paid by the landlord. 6 month or year lease available. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Lonesome Trail have any available units?
4033 Lonesome Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Lonesome Trail have?
Some of 4033 Lonesome Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Lonesome Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Lonesome Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Lonesome Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4033 Lonesome Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4033 Lonesome Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Lonesome Trail offers parking.
Does 4033 Lonesome Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Lonesome Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Lonesome Trail have a pool?
No, 4033 Lonesome Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Lonesome Trail have accessible units?
No, 4033 Lonesome Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Lonesome Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Lonesome Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District