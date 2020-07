Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Renovated 2 story 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath duplex with 2 car garage and a lot of storage space .Conveniently located close to shops, schools and parks. New laminate floors throughout, new tiles, newer dishwasher, new cooktop, newer Hvac unit, new hardware, freshly painted throughout. Bathrooms have been remodeled .Vaulted ceilings in living room and MB. New light fixtures. A must see!Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.