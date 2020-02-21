Just minutes from The Shops at Legacy, Willow Bend Mall, Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, I-75, and 121, This gorgeous home is located in the Jasper High School and Plano West Senior High school zone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4024 Breanna Way have any available units?
4024 Breanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4024 Breanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Breanna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.