Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

4021 Coronado Drive

4021 Coronado Drive
Location

4021 Coronado Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Plano. This home is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors, C-tile, Sky lights & plantation shutters. Great living area with wood burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Large master bath boasts of separate tub & shower with sky lights. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and master bedroom makes this home an absolute dream. Huge backyard ready backyard entertainment & play area for kids. Property is being updated with fresh paint; updated master & guest bath; & updated kitchen counters. Update in progress & will be complete prior to move-in. A must see in West Plano!!!! Section 8 Tenant considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Coronado Drive have any available units?
4021 Coronado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Coronado Drive have?
Some of 4021 Coronado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Coronado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Coronado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Coronado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Coronado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4021 Coronado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Coronado Drive offers parking.
Does 4021 Coronado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Coronado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Coronado Drive have a pool?
No, 4021 Coronado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Coronado Drive have accessible units?
No, 4021 Coronado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Coronado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Coronado Drive has units with dishwashers.

