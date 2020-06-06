4021 Coronado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Plano. This home is loaded with upgrades including hardwood floors, C-tile, Sky lights & plantation shutters. Great living area with wood burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Large master bath boasts of separate tub & shower with sky lights. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and master bedroom makes this home an absolute dream. Huge backyard ready backyard entertainment & play area for kids. Property is being updated with fresh paint; updated master & guest bath; & updated kitchen counters. Update in progress & will be complete prior to move-in. A must see in West Plano!!!! Section 8 Tenant considered on case by case basis.