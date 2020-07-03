4013 Norcross Drive

Amenities

GREAT PLANO SCHOOLS! Easy access to Preston Ridge Trail for biking or walking! This house has granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Master bedroom is downstairs. There are three bedrooms and a large living area on the second floor. It has ZERO carpet and is super easy to maintain. All wet areas have ceramic tiles. Restaurants and shops abound in the vicinity. Move to this house and enjoy the convenience and quality of life Plano has to offer! UPDATES: New water heater! Repainted walls in common areas! A great house in a great area, make it your home!