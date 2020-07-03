All apartments in Plano
4013 Norcross Drive
4013 Norcross Drive

4013 Norcross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Norcross Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
GREAT PLANO SCHOOLS! Easy access to Preston Ridge Trail for biking or walking! This house has granite counter tops in kitchen and master bathroom. Master bedroom is downstairs. There are three bedrooms and a large living area on the second floor. It has ZERO carpet and is super easy to maintain. All wet areas have ceramic tiles. Restaurants and shops abound in the vicinity. Move to this house and enjoy the convenience and quality of life Plano has to offer! UPDATES: New water heater! Repainted walls in common areas! A great house in a great area, make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Norcross Drive have any available units?
4013 Norcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Norcross Drive have?
Some of 4013 Norcross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Norcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Norcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Norcross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Norcross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4013 Norcross Drive offer parking?
No, 4013 Norcross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Norcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Norcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Norcross Drive have a pool?
No, 4013 Norcross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Norcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 4013 Norcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Norcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Norcross Drive has units with dishwashers.

