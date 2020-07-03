3932 Hatherly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY! This Plano gem won’t last long! Plenty of square footage for all your entertaining needs! Formal living room and family room separated by unique stained glass accents. Spacious kitchen situated between formal dining and kitchen nook for easy access. Master bedroom has french doors to the family room and is equipped with a bath that has a garden tub, walk in closet, and separate vanities! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with additional per pet deposit. A property like this won’t last long, so ACT FAST!