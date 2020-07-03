All apartments in Plano
3932 Hatherly Drive
3932 Hatherly Drive

3932 Hatherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Hatherly Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY! This Plano gem won’t last long! Plenty of square footage for all your entertaining needs! Formal living room and family room separated by unique stained glass accents. Spacious kitchen situated between formal dining and kitchen nook for easy access. Master bedroom has french doors to the family room and is equipped with a bath that has a garden tub, walk in closet, and separate vanities! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with additional per pet deposit. A property like this won’t last long, so ACT FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Hatherly Drive have any available units?
3932 Hatherly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Hatherly Drive have?
Some of 3932 Hatherly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Hatherly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Hatherly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Hatherly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Hatherly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Hatherly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3932 Hatherly Drive offers parking.
Does 3932 Hatherly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Hatherly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Hatherly Drive have a pool?
No, 3932 Hatherly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Hatherly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 Hatherly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Hatherly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Hatherly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

