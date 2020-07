Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath has plenty of room with a big backyard for entertaining. This home has large open floor plan with dining area and 2nd living area. It is close to major highways and tollways. Shopping and entertainment are close by. Home is located in quiet neighborhood located in Plano school district. Small pets allowed. Call Tony Allen for more information at 214-535-1440.