3920 Dalston Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

TOTALLY UPDATED WITH NEW DESIGNER PAINT THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A LARGE POOL TO SPEND HOT SUMMER DAYS IN. PLANO WEST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS. WELL KEPT 2 STORY WITH MASTER DOWN AND 3 SECONDARY BEDROOMS UP. RECENTLY INSTALLED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, ALMOST NEW CARPET, WOOD LAMINATE IN FORMAL DINING, ENTRY, FAMILY ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM PLUS NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. WONDERFUL BACKYARD WITH DIVING POOL AND WOOD FENCE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.