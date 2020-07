Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Bright 4 bedroom single family home with 2 full bath. Master bedroom separates from other 3 bedrooms. Garden hot tub and dual vanities in master bath, walk-in closet. Two sinks in second bath. Vaulted ceiling. Wood floor in dinning room, hall way, living room, and all bedrooms. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Good size backyard with full sprinkler system. Excellent Plano schools. Convenient to park, library, and shopping center. Easy access to 121 and Dallas North Toll Way.