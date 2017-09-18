All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3917 Rushden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3917 Rushden Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:51 AM

3917 Rushden Court

3917 Rushden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3917 Rushden Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home located in one of the most desirable neighborhood of West Plano with a big backyard. BEST LOCATION!! Easy access to everywhere. Close to highways, Legacy West corporate campuses, malls, restaurants, stores, religious facilities, City parks, schools and UT Dallas. GREAT PISD!! Excellent exemplary schools nearby. POPULAR FLOOR PLAN!! This is the popular 2-story floor plan with master down and 2 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Wood floor covers master bedroom & family room. The home invites you to enjoy tons of natural light from windows & multiple areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Rushden Court have any available units?
3917 Rushden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Rushden Court have?
Some of 3917 Rushden Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Rushden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Rushden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Rushden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Rushden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3917 Rushden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Rushden Court offers parking.
Does 3917 Rushden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Rushden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Rushden Court have a pool?
No, 3917 Rushden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Rushden Court have accessible units?
No, 3917 Rushden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Rushden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Rushden Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District