3917 Rushden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story home located in one of the most desirable neighborhood of West Plano with a big backyard. BEST LOCATION!! Easy access to everywhere. Close to highways, Legacy West corporate campuses, malls, restaurants, stores, religious facilities, City parks, schools and UT Dallas. GREAT PISD!! Excellent exemplary schools nearby. POPULAR FLOOR PLAN!! This is the popular 2-story floor plan with master down and 2 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Wood floor covers master bedroom & family room. The home invites you to enjoy tons of natural light from windows & multiple areas.