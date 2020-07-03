All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3913 Burnley Drive

3913 Burnley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Burnley Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home in the heart of Plano. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, large kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Kitchen features include granite counter tops, built-in microwave, electric range and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom features separate shower and tub, big walk in closet, double sink and linen closet. Great fenced backyard with room to play for kids, full sprinkler system and tankless hot water heater.
Home includes washer and dryer with no extra charge. Home is vacant and ready to be moved in to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Burnley Drive have any available units?
3913 Burnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Burnley Drive have?
Some of 3913 Burnley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Burnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Burnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Burnley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Burnley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3913 Burnley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Burnley Drive offers parking.
Does 3913 Burnley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 Burnley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Burnley Drive have a pool?
No, 3913 Burnley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Burnley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3913 Burnley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Burnley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Burnley Drive has units with dishwashers.

