3913 Burnley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home in the heart of Plano. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, large kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Kitchen features include granite counter tops, built-in microwave, electric range and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom features separate shower and tub, big walk in closet, double sink and linen closet. Great fenced backyard with room to play for kids, full sprinkler system and tankless hot water heater.

Home includes washer and dryer with no extra charge. Home is vacant and ready to be moved in to.