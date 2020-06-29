All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3909 Burnley Drive

3909 Burnley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Burnley Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Complete remodel, full interior and exterior paint, new granite with travertine backsplash. All hardware, lights, faucets, fixtures and more. Work in progress, will finish middle of month. Wood blinds, ceiling fans, and a gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen, recent appliances, and breakfast bar! Open master bedroom has walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Large backyard with covered patio. New grass will be planted front and back. Walk to Robinson,Jasper middle and high schools, Walk to Starbucks, Kroger and Sprouts. About a mile to Shops at Legacy. Close proximity to Dallas North tollway and 121. Quite neighborhood with very little through traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

