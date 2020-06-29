3909 Burnley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Complete remodel, full interior and exterior paint, new granite with travertine backsplash. All hardware, lights, faucets, fixtures and more. Work in progress, will finish middle of month. Wood blinds, ceiling fans, and a gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen, recent appliances, and breakfast bar! Open master bedroom has walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Large backyard with covered patio. New grass will be planted front and back. Walk to Robinson,Jasper middle and high schools, Walk to Starbucks, Kroger and Sprouts. About a mile to Shops at Legacy. Close proximity to Dallas North tollway and 121. Quite neighborhood with very little through traffic.