3900 Newhall Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

AMAZING House for lease in West Plano! This spacious one story home sparkles with sunshine with its soaring ceilings & abundance of natural light. spacious master bedroom and master bath with Jacuzzi hot tub. Open, light & bright floor plan. light and bright interior with great flow and smart floorplan feature high ceiling, lots of window around the Kitchen, living room & dining room helps bring natural light inside. location is hard to beat! Gorgeous Backyard with waterfall and lots of greenery. plush landscaping in the front yard.

NOTE: the property is being offered for a 12-month lease term at $2,100 per month, or a 24-month lease term at $2,000 per month.