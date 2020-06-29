All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:17 AM

3900 Newhall Drive

3900 Newhall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Newhall Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AMAZING House for lease in West Plano! This spacious one story home sparkles with sunshine with its soaring ceilings & abundance of natural light. spacious master bedroom and master bath with Jacuzzi hot tub. Open, light & bright floor plan. light and bright interior with great flow and smart floorplan feature high ceiling, lots of window around the Kitchen, living room & dining room helps bring natural light inside. location is hard to beat! Gorgeous Backyard with waterfall and lots of greenery. plush landscaping in the front yard.
NOTE: the property is being offered for a 12-month lease term at $2,100 per month, or a 24-month lease term at $2,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Newhall Drive have any available units?
3900 Newhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Newhall Drive have?
Some of 3900 Newhall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Newhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Newhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Newhall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Newhall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3900 Newhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Newhall Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Newhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 Newhall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Newhall Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Newhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Newhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Newhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Newhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Newhall Drive has units with dishwashers.

