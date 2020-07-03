Rent Calculator
Plano, TX
3841 Rolling Hills Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3841 Rolling Hills Drive
3841 Rolling Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3841 Rolling Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated single story home in Plano ISD. Walk in to hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding. Open living spaces with lots of windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
3841 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 3841 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3841 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
