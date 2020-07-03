All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3841 Rolling Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3841 Rolling Hills Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:14 PM

3841 Rolling Hills Drive

3841 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3841 Rolling Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated single story home in Plano ISD. Walk in to hardwood floors, high ceilings, and crown molding. Open living spaces with lots of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
3841 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 3841 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District