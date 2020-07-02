All apartments in Plano
3836 Dalston Lane

Location

3836 Dalston Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with great Plano school district! This open concept design makes entertaining a breeze. High vaulted ceiling in the living room opens to casual dining and kitchen. Large Master bedroom on the first floor with master bath features double sinks, large walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet! Neutral colors and large windows throughout the home for natural lighting. Easy access to many restaurants and retail shops in proximity. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 Dalston Lane have any available units?
3836 Dalston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 Dalston Lane have?
Some of 3836 Dalston Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 Dalston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Dalston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 Dalston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3836 Dalston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3836 Dalston Lane offer parking?
No, 3836 Dalston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3836 Dalston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3836 Dalston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 Dalston Lane have a pool?
No, 3836 Dalston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3836 Dalston Lane have accessible units?
No, 3836 Dalston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 Dalston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3836 Dalston Lane has units with dishwashers.

