3836 Dalston Lane

Welcome home! This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with great Plano school district! This open concept design makes entertaining a breeze. High vaulted ceiling in the living room opens to casual dining and kitchen. Large Master bedroom on the first floor with master bath features double sinks, large walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet! Neutral colors and large windows throughout the home for natural lighting. Easy access to many restaurants and retail shops in proximity. Make this home yours today!