Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3801 Dutton Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:25 AM

3801 Dutton Drive

3801 Dutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Dutton Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With lovely curb appeal, private back yard oasis, plantation shutters, split living and tons of natural light throughout, this home will leave you pleasantly surprised! The kitchen overlooks the family room and features a gas oven and stove, plus Corian counters, and a built-in wine rack, making it perfect for both entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening at home. Enjoy all seasons of Texas with a beautiful brick fireplace in the living room and manicured patio in the back yard. There is even a spot for your morning coffee on the front porch. Situated in a quiet neighbourhood, and close to 121, 75 and major thoroughfares, there is easy access to shops, dining, parks and entertainment. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Dutton Drive have any available units?
3801 Dutton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Dutton Drive have?
Some of 3801 Dutton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Dutton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Dutton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Dutton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Dutton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3801 Dutton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Dutton Drive offers parking.
Does 3801 Dutton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Dutton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Dutton Drive have a pool?
No, 3801 Dutton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Dutton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3801 Dutton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Dutton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Dutton Drive has units with dishwashers.

