3801 Dutton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

With lovely curb appeal, private back yard oasis, plantation shutters, split living and tons of natural light throughout, this home will leave you pleasantly surprised! The kitchen overlooks the family room and features a gas oven and stove, plus Corian counters, and a built-in wine rack, making it perfect for both entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening at home. Enjoy all seasons of Texas with a beautiful brick fireplace in the living room and manicured patio in the back yard. There is even a spot for your morning coffee on the front porch. Situated in a quiet neighbourhood, and close to 121, 75 and major thoroughfares, there is easy access to shops, dining, parks and entertainment. Welcome Home!