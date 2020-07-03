All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

3800 Elgin Drive

3800 Elgin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Elgin Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Magnificent home with pool and spa! Walking distance to schools. Furniture included. This elegantly updated home is perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, double ovens, back splash and granite counter tops. Spacious living area with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking backyard oasis. Renovated master bath with jetted tub, separate shower. Master bedroom and study downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room, wet bar and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Updated throughout with designer paint and fixtures. 16 SEER HVAC. Corner lot with matured trees and board on board 8 fence. Close to shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Elgin Drive have any available units?
3800 Elgin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Elgin Drive have?
Some of 3800 Elgin Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Elgin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Elgin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Elgin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Elgin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3800 Elgin Drive offer parking?
No, 3800 Elgin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Elgin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Elgin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Elgin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Elgin Drive has a pool.
Does 3800 Elgin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 Elgin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Elgin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Elgin Drive has units with dishwashers.

