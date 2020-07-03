3800 Elgin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Magnificent home with pool and spa! Walking distance to schools. Furniture included. This elegantly updated home is perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, double ovens, back splash and granite counter tops. Spacious living area with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking backyard oasis. Renovated master bath with jetted tub, separate shower. Master bedroom and study downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room, wet bar and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Updated throughout with designer paint and fixtures. 16 SEER HVAC. Corner lot with matured trees and board on board 8 fence. Close to shopping and highways.