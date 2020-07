Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath home for lease in desirable neighborhood with wonderful natural light! Spacious kitchen complete with Granite,built in study center, and island open to great room. Master retreat with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet! Secondary bedroom downstairs perfect for versatile sleeping arrangements. Open back patio ready for afternoon Barbecues or entertaining!New carpet and fresh paint in the house; new cabinets in bathrooms.