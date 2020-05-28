All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

3705 Stockport Drive

3705 Stockport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Stockport Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
PISD school. Great price Great family home in south after Estates of Russell Creek. Engineered hardwood flooring downstairs, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite, microwave, island, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Large Breakfast room overlooks small courtyard with trees. Downstairs study with French doors. Upstairs Large Master suite with his and her vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Huge Game Room Makes for a perfect children's retreat or could be used as a Media Room. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. . Stone patio with Koi pond ability. Community pool and tennis located nearby and huge park within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Stockport Drive have any available units?
3705 Stockport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Stockport Drive have?
Some of 3705 Stockport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Stockport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Stockport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Stockport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Stockport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3705 Stockport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Stockport Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Stockport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Stockport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Stockport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3705 Stockport Drive has a pool.
Does 3705 Stockport Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Stockport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Stockport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Stockport Drive has units with dishwashers.

