3705 Stockport Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

PISD school. Great price Great family home in south after Estates of Russell Creek. Engineered hardwood flooring downstairs, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite, microwave, island, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Large Breakfast room overlooks small courtyard with trees. Downstairs study with French doors. Upstairs Large Master suite with his and her vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Huge Game Room Makes for a perfect children's retreat or could be used as a Media Room. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. . Stone patio with Koi pond ability. Community pool and tennis located nearby and huge park within walking distance.