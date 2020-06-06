3629 Funston Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Spectacular Grand Home with exemplary FISD school- walking distance. Conveniently located minutes from grocery stores and shopping malls. Walk into bright and airy stacked formals with a kitchen that boasts elegant cabinetry, granite counters and SS appliances included a 5-burner gas cook-top. Soothing grey tones, soaring high ceilings in the family room with a large backyard. Master and flex room on 1st level with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game and enclosed media upstairs. Tons of upgrades...Energy Star certified.