All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3629 Funston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3629 Funston Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:57 AM

3629 Funston Drive

3629 Funston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3629 Funston Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spectacular Grand Home with exemplary FISD school- walking distance. Conveniently located minutes from grocery stores and shopping malls. Walk into bright and airy stacked formals with a kitchen that boasts elegant cabinetry, granite counters and SS appliances included a 5-burner gas cook-top. Soothing grey tones, soaring high ceilings in the family room with a large backyard. Master and flex room on 1st level with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game and enclosed media upstairs. Tons of upgrades...Energy Star certified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Funston Drive have any available units?
3629 Funston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Funston Drive have?
Some of 3629 Funston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Funston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Funston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Funston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Funston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3629 Funston Drive offer parking?
No, 3629 Funston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3629 Funston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Funston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Funston Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 Funston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Funston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Funston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Funston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Funston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District