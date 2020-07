Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Stunning Grand Home built in 2015! 5 Bedrooms, 5 bathrooms with a study. Downton Abbey floor plan with two full oak curved staircases. This home is just minutes away from the Trails of Glenwood in Plano. The subdivision overlooks The Oak Point Bark and Nature Preserve. The community has an amenity center, sport court, and community pool!