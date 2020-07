Amenities

Wonderfully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home for lease,( includes lawn care and refrigerator ) granite counter tops, walk in pantry, full size washer and dryer hookups, wet bar, covered patio and 2 car garage, new plumbing and roof!! Convenient location in desirable Plano ISD , walking distance to schools, parks, and jogging trail and minutes from shops, restaurants, and hospital. Listing agent is related to owner. $50 application fee. Come see!!