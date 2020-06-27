All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:44 AM

3616 Claymore Drive

3616 Claymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Claymore Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional home in the heart of Plano! Close to Plano Medical Center at Coit and 15th street. Nice upgrades, new quality laminate wood floors throughout and ceramic tile in all wet areas. Walk in to large living area with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, open sun room can work also as formal dining room or play area for kids. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All rooms are very spacious. Great backyard and covered patio for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Claymore Drive have any available units?
3616 Claymore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Claymore Drive have?
Some of 3616 Claymore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Claymore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Claymore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Claymore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Claymore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Claymore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Claymore Drive offers parking.
Does 3616 Claymore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Claymore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Claymore Drive have a pool?
No, 3616 Claymore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Claymore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3616 Claymore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Claymore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Claymore Drive has units with dishwashers.

