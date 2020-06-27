3616 Claymore Drive

Amenities
Exceptional home in the heart of Plano! Close to Plano Medical Center at Coit and 15th street. Nice upgrades, new quality laminate wood floors throughout and ceramic tile in all wet areas. Walk in to large living area with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, open sun room can work also as formal dining room or play area for kids. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All rooms are very spacious. Great backyard and covered patio for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case.