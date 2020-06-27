3616 Claymore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exceptional home in the heart of Plano! Close to Plano Medical Center at Coit and 15th street. Nice upgrades, new quality laminate wood floors throughout and ceramic tile in all wet areas. Walk in to large living area with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, open sun room can work also as formal dining room or play area for kids. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All rooms are very spacious. Great backyard and covered patio for family to enjoy. Pets are case by case.