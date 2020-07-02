3608 Solarium Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Updated home in quiet neighborhood. Quick access to George Bush. Gorgeous pool (heated) area with covered patio, enormous shade trees will keep you cool this summer. Side patio & BBQ area off of kitchen. 2 living areas (or use as 4th bedroom) 1 overlooks courtyard, the other the pool!. Master bath has been remodeled, large walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout. Two or three additional bedrooms -one was used as office & has built in shelves, a remodeled jack and jill bath connects them. Good sized garage with cedar closet. Hurry - get in before the holidays! Seller offering $5000 towards buyers closing costs, pre-paids with full price offer.