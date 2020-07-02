All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3608 Solarium Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3608 Solarium Place

3608 Solarium Place · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Solarium Place, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Updated home in quiet neighborhood. Quick access to George Bush. Gorgeous pool (heated) area with covered patio, enormous shade trees will keep you cool this summer. Side patio & BBQ area off of kitchen. 2 living areas (or use as 4th bedroom) 1 overlooks courtyard, the other the pool!. Master bath has been remodeled, large walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout. Two or three additional bedrooms -one was used as office & has built in shelves, a remodeled jack and jill bath connects them. Good sized garage with cedar closet. Hurry - get in before the holidays! Seller offering $5000 towards buyers closing costs, pre-paids with full price offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Solarium Place have any available units?
3608 Solarium Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Solarium Place have?
Some of 3608 Solarium Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Solarium Place currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Solarium Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Solarium Place pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Solarium Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3608 Solarium Place offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Solarium Place offers parking.
Does 3608 Solarium Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Solarium Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Solarium Place have a pool?
Yes, 3608 Solarium Place has a pool.
Does 3608 Solarium Place have accessible units?
No, 3608 Solarium Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Solarium Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Solarium Place has units with dishwashers.

