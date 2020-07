Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Ridgeview Park subdivision. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite and quartzite counter tops. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Private master suite with large bathroom, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Near community pool and sports courts. Private backyard with brand new 8' fence. Great Frisco ISD Schools! Ready to move in.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Owner will pay HOA.