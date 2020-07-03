All apartments in Plano
3605 Aqua Springs Drive

Location

3605 Aqua Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super location! In Desired neighborhood. Walk to schools(Skaggs & Rice), Park, Sports field, greenbelt, Bike path, jogging, Pond. Spacious Kitchen with gourmet island, many 42 inch cabinets. Master BR Upstair, close to children another 2 spacious BRS up, 1 BR down can be study with full bath. Huge master with bay window, 18x18 tiles floor at kitchen, nook, bath rooms. a few minutes to Hwy 121 and toll way, Shopping center, restaurants, Toyota Headquarter and Legacy West center. Utility room with room for freezer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have any available units?
3605 Aqua Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have?
Some of 3605 Aqua Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Aqua Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Aqua Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Aqua Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Aqua Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Aqua Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

