3605 Aqua Springs Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Super location! In Desired neighborhood. Walk to schools(Skaggs & Rice), Park, Sports field, greenbelt, Bike path, jogging, Pond. Spacious Kitchen with gourmet island, many 42 inch cabinets. Master BR Upstair, close to children another 2 spacious BRS up, 1 BR down can be study with full bath. Huge master with bay window, 18x18 tiles floor at kitchen, nook, bath rooms. a few minutes to Hwy 121 and toll way, Shopping center, restaurants, Toyota Headquarter and Legacy West center. Utility room with room for freezer.