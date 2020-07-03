All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

3604 Leighton Ridge Drive

3604 Leighton Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Leighton Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Best Schools! Rating 10,10,10.Beautiful Home available for immediate move-in! You will be surprised by this well maintained one story gem stone .The spacious kitchen with breakfast nook includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and double ovens. The first floor master suite offers the perfect place to relax with a jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. One of the few wheelchair–friendly homes on the market, the home includes over-sized doorways, ramps, and a fully accessible shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have any available units?
3604 Leighton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Leighton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Leighton Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

