3604 Leighton Ridge Drive

Best Schools! Rating 10,10,10.Beautiful Home available for immediate move-in! You will be surprised by this well maintained one story gem stone .The spacious kitchen with breakfast nook includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and double ovens. The first floor master suite offers the perfect place to relax with a jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. One of the few wheelchair–friendly homes on the market, the home includes over-sized doorways, ramps, and a fully accessible shower.