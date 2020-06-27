3601 Glenhome Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

GRAND HOMES FOR LEASE, MOVE IN READY in Northglen! NO PETS and NO SMOKING in the house. Quiet new neighborhood in super convenient location. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 4 livings including vaulted family family room, game room and media room. Dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, walk-in closets in master. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite top and island. Energy Star certified makes very efficient home and low utility bills. Come check this beauty out before it's gone!