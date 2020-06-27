All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:37 AM

3601 Glenhome Drive

3601 Glenhome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Glenhome Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
GRAND HOMES FOR LEASE, MOVE IN READY in Northglen! NO PETS and NO SMOKING in the house. Quiet new neighborhood in super convenient location. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 4 livings including vaulted family family room, game room and media room. Dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, walk-in closets in master. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite top and island. Energy Star certified makes very efficient home and low utility bills. Come check this beauty out before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

