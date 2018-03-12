All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020

3532 Pillar Drive

3532 Pillar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Pillar Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Meticulously maintained; like new house. All 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Two living areas on first floor, one can be used as study (with french doors). Hardwood floors in living room, halls, study and stairs. Kitchen with granite and SS appliances, opens to dining area and main living area with lots of natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Gorgeous patio area finished with natural stone tiles.
HOA maintains front yard. Low maintenance side back yard. Tenants will love the house and the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Pillar Drive have any available units?
3532 Pillar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Pillar Drive have?
Some of 3532 Pillar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Pillar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Pillar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Pillar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Pillar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3532 Pillar Drive offer parking?
No, 3532 Pillar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3532 Pillar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Pillar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Pillar Drive have a pool?
No, 3532 Pillar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Pillar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3532 Pillar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Pillar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Pillar Drive has units with dishwashers.

