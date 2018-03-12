3532 Pillar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Meticulously maintained; like new house. All 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Two living areas on first floor, one can be used as study (with french doors). Hardwood floors in living room, halls, study and stairs. Kitchen with granite and SS appliances, opens to dining area and main living area with lots of natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Gorgeous patio area finished with natural stone tiles.

HOA maintains front yard. Low maintenance side back yard. Tenants will love the house and the neighborhood!