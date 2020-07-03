All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3529 Pillar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3529 Pillar Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3529 Pillar Drive

3529 Pillar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3529 Pillar Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE 2-26! Gorgeous three bedroom home in highly desirable neighborhood now available! Enjoy spacious rooms with lots of great natural lighting. A huge kitchen with over sized breakfast area, PLENTY of space for cooking and entertaining, granite type counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom features dual sinks, large walk in closet, generous garden tub, and separate shower. Second upstairs bedroom also features upgraded bath. Private study features beautiful French doors and hardwoods. Will not be available for long! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Pillar Drive have any available units?
3529 Pillar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Pillar Drive have?
Some of 3529 Pillar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Pillar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Pillar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Pillar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Pillar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3529 Pillar Drive offer parking?
No, 3529 Pillar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Pillar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Pillar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Pillar Drive have a pool?
No, 3529 Pillar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Pillar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3529 Pillar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Pillar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 Pillar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District