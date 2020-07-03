3529 Pillar Drive

Amenities

PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE 2-26! Gorgeous three bedroom home in highly desirable neighborhood now available! Enjoy spacious rooms with lots of great natural lighting. A huge kitchen with over sized breakfast area, PLENTY of space for cooking and entertaining, granite type counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom features dual sinks, large walk in closet, generous garden tub, and separate shower. Second upstairs bedroom also features upgraded bath. Private study features beautiful French doors and hardwoods. Will not be available for long! Schedule your showing today!!